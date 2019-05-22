Community celebrates Christmas early for NC girl with terminal cancer

CAMERON, NC (WNCN) — A North Carolina community came together to give a 5-year-old with terminal brain cancer a Christmas celebration seven months before the holiday.

“She loves getting presents. She loves the pretty decorations and the tree,” said mother Nadine Haskin.

Her daughter Ila has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma.

“As a parent, it’s probably the hardest thing you can have your child go through,” said Cameron resident Juan Felix.

There was caroling, lights, a parade, presents, and more — all to give Ila smiles and memories.

“The community coming together has honestly made all of this a little bit easier,” Haskins said.