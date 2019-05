WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The community is coming together to remember a local restaurant founder who died last week.

Everyone is invited to paddle out for Josh Vach.

Organizers want every to come out to show love for the founder of the Live. Eat. Surf. brand which includes K-38 Baja Grill, Tower 7, and Cafe Del Mar among others.

Vach died last week.

The “paddle out” is happening at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 2 in front of Tower 7 at Wrightsville Beach.