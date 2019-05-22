Deputies: Man arrested for stealing former state senator’s car

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man accused of stealing former state senator R.C. Soles’ car is being held on more than million dollar bond.

Tabor City Police say 26-year-old Courtney Cole Scott broke into Soles’ home and stole cash, a wallet, and keys to a Mercedes-Benz.

Scott allegedly drove the car to South Carolina, leading officers on a high-speed chase. The sheriff’s deputies later found the abandoned car.

Scott was arrested at the Loris motel.

He’s facing numerous charges including selling and delivering heroin, larceny of a motor vehicle, and first-degree burglary.

Scott is being held at the Columbus County Jail on a $1,057,500.