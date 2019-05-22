Dr. Tim Markley named Regional Superintendent of the Year

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The superintendent of New Hanover County Schools has been named the Regional Superintendent of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

Dr. Tim Markley was one of two finalists nominated for the title. This is his second time receiving the honor.

Dr. Markley has served as superintendent in the New Hanover County school district since 2010.

He now receives a nomination for the 2019 A. Craig Phillips North Carolina Superintendent of the Year award to be announced in November.