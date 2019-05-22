Local vendors shine at Poplar Grove Farmers’ Market

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Each Wednesday during spring and summer Poplar Grove Plantation gives us something we can really sink our teeth into!

Produce, crafts, music, jewelry, are more are all available for you to purchase at the historic plantation.

A farmers market, located on US 17 in Scotts Hill, is held there every Wednesday until September 25.

Derek Markey and his son Lincoln went for the first time today, and they were definitely satisfied

“I actually didn’t know anything about it,” Markey said. “My wife took me here. It’s really cool though I love how everything is fresh and local. He [Lincoln] likes the cinnamon rolls and the jump house– the bouncy house.”

The Markeys plan to attend throughout the summer.

Poplar Grove Farmers Market is held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays.