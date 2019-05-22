Man ticketed for hand drawn car inspection sticker

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — A post on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s office’s Facebook page is offering a little advice to motorists.

You can’t make your own inspection sticker.

- Advertisement -

In the post, with more than 7,000 shares as of Wednesday, has photo of the false “sticker” made out of construction paper with lines for a bar-code and a hole punch over January 2020.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was identified as Manuel Muniz, 35, of Amsterdam. He faces a violation for driving an unregistered vehicle. He was stopped at around 10:10 AM on May 20th in the area of Market Street.

The post reads, “So, we appreciate people who take some initiative, however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!”

Read more here.