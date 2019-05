NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies are searching for a man who reportedly took off from a traffic stop in Brunswick County Wednesday evening.

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says the chase has crossed county lines and believe Jamil Shaund’e Hicks is in the Castle Hayne area near I-140.

- Advertisement -

We are working to get more details.

Check back for more on this developing story.