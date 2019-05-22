NC-based company creates tool to detect date rape drugs in drinks

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — It’s a common concern at a bar or party. Could someone drug your drink? A North Carolina company offering a way to test that is seeing sales expand.

It’s about the size of a quarter and in less than a minute the SipChip can tell you if your drink is drugged. It’s created by an RTP company called Undercover Colors.

- Advertisement -

Inventor Nicolas Letourneau says the chip tests for drugs including ruhypnol, known as roofies, as well as other types of drugs that are commonly prescribed by doctors but are being misused to make people vulnerable.

“These are common anti-anxiety and insomnia drugs that are being used because of the effects that erase memory,” he explained.

The product became available in September. Since then, Letourneau says interest has grown. The company is partnering with a university in Vermont.

Related Article: NC students share excitement as classmate with autism elected Homecoming King

Read more here.