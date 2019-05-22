NCDOT workers battle it out in ‘roadeo’ competition

CAPE FEAR REGION (WWAY) — We’ve all heard of basketball tournaments, and football championships, but have you ever heard of a crane competition?

This month, more than 150 workers were put to the test at the Division 6 Safety “Roadeo.”

Participants competed against their co-workers to determine who can best maneuver a dump truck, tractor, backhoe, crane truck, low boy trailer and motor grader through obstacle courses.

The employees were graded on completing obstacles, such as maneuvering equipment around orange cones, among other criteria.

Tracy Dowless and Wade Kinlaw in Bladen County and Steven Powell in Columbus County took home the highest scores.

“The trophy and the plaques on it are a bragging right,” said Darren Pittman, the Division 6 bridge maintenance engineer. “People are fighting over being safe and getting that trophy in their office.”

Now, they go on to the statewide “roadeo” in Raleigh on June 20.