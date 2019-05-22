NHSO: Man arrested for robbing area Walgreens pharmacy

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man they say robbed a Walgreens at gunpoint.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the Walgreens at North College Road and Kerr Avenue in Murrayville.

According to the sheriff’s office, 42-year-old Casey Graham Futch went to the pharmacy counter and demanded drugs. After he reportedly threatened the use of a gun, he was given two bottles.

Deputies say he walked away from the scene.

Futch was arrested Wednesday and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is in the New Hanover County jail under a $250,000 bond.