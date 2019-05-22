NWS to host hurricane preparedness forum in Holly Ridge

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WWAY) — The National Weather Service office in Morehead City is holding community forums to make sure we are all prepared for the next major storm.

Happening Thursday, May 23, you can attend one of the free public discussions on hurricane preparedness.

You will hear a presentation from a National Weather Service meteorologist on the impact of hurricanes on eastern North Carolina.

It’s happening from 6-8 p.m. at the Holly Ridge Community Center at 404 Sound Road.