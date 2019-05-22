Outer Banks city warns beachgoers against digging deep holes in sand

NAGS HEAD, NC (WSOC/WWAY) — Nags Head in the Outer Banks is a popular summer destination, but before you go, officials said they have a warning for you.

The town posted a picture of a large hole that was dug on the beach. It was large enough for a ladder to fit inside.

Officials said large, deep holes can be dangerous for people and animals.



Rescuers must be able to drive on the beach during the day and night and the holes might disturb sea turtle nests.

They recommend to never dig a hole deeper than your knees when standing in them and when you do, be sure to fill it in before you leave.