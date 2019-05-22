Pender Co. shelter may have to euthanize cats for first time in years

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Animal Shelter has hit capacity and need your help to get find some animals a new home.

The shelter posted online that they have many free cats, but no adoptions.

“If someone doesn’t come adopt these cat immediately we will euthanize for space in the next 24 hours for the first time in years,” the shelter wrote. “We don’t like it, we are fighting tears right now fighting for these cats!”

If you’d like to adopt or sponsor a cat, call (910) 259-1484.