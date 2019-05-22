Pump house repairs delay opening of Wilmington’s Northside Pool

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The summer opening of Wilmington’s Northside Pool will be delayed for several weeks while damage to the pool’s pump house sustained during Hurricane Florence is being repaired.

Northside Pool, located at 750 Bess Street, is managed by the local YMCA.

- Advertisement -

The city’s splash pad adjacent to Northside, as well as Legion and Robert Strange pools, will be open on weekends beginning May 25-June 16 and then every day June 17-August 25.

During Florence, the roof of the pump house was torn off and the building was damaged.

Both the pool pump and the pool house are being replaced. Repairs are expected to total at least $30,000.