Sewell inducted into the N.C. Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Longtime Laney High School wrestling coach Alan Sewell received a honor of a lifetime over the weekend. Sewell was inducted into the 2019 North Carolina Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Alan took over the Laney wrestling program in 1984, when the team was in the midst of a 55 match loss streak, but he quickly turned that around. During his tenure the Buccaneers won eight conference championships, 3 regional titles, and a state championship in 1992. Sewell stepped away from the program in 1996.

Over the past few years he has been on the board of directors for the North Carolina USA Wrestling Association and was a state chairman for the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

In 2017, Sewell was inducted into the Laney High School Hall of Fame.