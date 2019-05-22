Sex act between 2 students at NC high school streamed on Instagram

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) — Deputies and school administrators are reviewing claims that students engaged in sexual activity on a high school campus, and some teens are under investigation for distribution of child pornography.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the case involving students at Riverside High School, with a spokesperson citing the ongoing nature of the investigation.

Search warrants obtained Wednesday by CBS 17 reveal the case began Friday, May 17, when a pair of students got in an “altercation” about a recording which showed the two involved in a a sex act. The girl told the Riverside School Resource Officer the boy showed the video to classmates and told other students about the recording.

She said he had previously attempted to record their intimate moments but she had said no. The girl told the deputy the video shown to classmates was recorded against her will.

Two students told the SRO that the boy and one of his friends used Instagram to stream a video of a sexual encounter he had with the girl, and that they saw the recording. The officer’s report said “The Instagram live footage gave access to all of their followers to view the sexual conduct being displayed.”

