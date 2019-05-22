‘Teacher of the Week’ busy prepping students for end of grade tests

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the school year winds down for many across the Cape Fear, it’s a critical time as New Hanover County students prep for North Carolina End of Grade (EOG) Tests.

The EOG’s are standardized tests administered to all North Carolina students in grades 3-8.

- Advertisement -

At Murrayville Elementary School (MES), teacher Kelsey Frantz tries to maximize as much instructional time as possible to review what her fourth-grade students need to know.

“All of us in the building are trying to make sure they prepared and ready as much as possible before they have to take it,” Frantz said.

A West Virginia graduate, Frantz has taught for two years and says teaching is what she dreamed about doing as a child.

Related Article: Former middle school assistant charged with child sex crimes

“I knew I wanted to be a teacher since fifth grade,” and she added, “My mom was a first-grade teacher.”

Regardless of any behavioral or academic challenges Frantz’ students may have, she tries to see beyond that.



“I want every child to feel like they have potential and that they are valued in worth,” she said. “No matter what’s happened in their past that they can change that for the future and I just want to be their biggest supporter to make sure they understand that as well.”

Frantz was completely surprised when we visited MES to announce she was nominated and selected as WWAY and Mattress & Furniture Liquidators’ Teacher of the Week.

“I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “I feel very, very like blessed and super thankful for this opportunity.”

As for the $100 gift card we presented her?



“I’ve already got ideas of how I’m going to use the Staples gift card in my classroom, so I’m very, very thankful for that,” she said.

“Kelsey is a principal’s dream,” said MES Principal Tim Dominowski.

She says Frantz continuously looks for new opportunities to grow as teacher.

“She also knows it takes positive, solid relationships to really make that happen,” Dominowski said. “She’s always willing to go the extra mile to do that.”

For a profession where the salary doesn’t always measure up to the amount of work involved, Frantz says the interaction she has with students both in and out of class makes it worthwhile.



“If you want to be a teacher, don’t let those little things stop you because you have no idea of the effect you have on 25 to 30 individual students so I think that’s the big driving force for why I come here every day,” she said.

If you would like to nominate a teacher for WWAY and Mattress and Furniture Liquidators’ Teacher of the Week, click here. Each week’s winner receives a $100 gift card.