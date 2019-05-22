UNCW baseball swings past Northeastern in CAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, VA (WWAY) — It took 11 innings on Wednesday afternoon, but UNCW baseball got the win over Northeastern in the opening game of CAA tournament, 8-6.

The game was tied at six in the top of the 11th inning until Cole Weiss ripped a double down the right field line that scored Greg Jones to put the Seahawks on top. Doug Angeli would also add a RBI single in the frame to make it a two run UNCW lead.

Blake Morgan pitched the bottom of the 11th inning for UNCW and shut the door on the Huskies. Morgan picked up the win in relief throwing three scoreless inning, while allowing just one hit.

Kep Brown was the catalyst offensively for UNCW in the victory. He went 3-4 with 2 RBI’s and hit his 8th home run of the season. Doug Angeli also went 3-6 at the plate for the Diamond Hawks.

The Seahawks will be back in action on Thursday evening taking on either Elon or the College of Charleston.