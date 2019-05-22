Video of man bathing in Wendy’s sink goes viral

MILTON, FL ( ) — A video on Facebook of an alleged Wendy’s employee taking a bath in the kitchen sink in Florida has gone viral.

The video depicts a shoeless man who appears to be a Wendy’s employee take his shirt off and get in the sink that seemed to be in the restaurant.

In it, the man gets in the sink and sits down as though he’s in a bathtub.

A girl in the background is encouraging the man to “take a bath, get in there.”

The man who got inside the sink goes on to say, “it’s warm” while the girl encourages him to “turn the jets on.”

