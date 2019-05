PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County school district stepped back in time, way back, to make sure all employees have equal opportunities on the job.

With tongue firmly in cheek, Pender County Schools shared this video on their Facebook page of the Surf City Middle School 6th grade band being conducted by — a dinosaur!

They say, “here at Pender County Schools, we are truly an equal opportunity employer – men, women, dinosaurs. you know, the usual.”