Walston’s no-hitter gives New Hanover Baseball a series lead in the East Finals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Blake Walston continued his dominant senior season on Tuesday night by throwing a no-hitter against D.H. Conley leading the New Hanover to the 5-0 win.

D.H. Conley freshman Matthew Matthijs kept New Hanover off the scoreboard until the bottom of the 4th inning. The Wildcats then struck for all five of their runs in the inning to secure the only lead they needed in the game.

The win gives the Wildcats a 1-0 lead over the Vikings in the East Regional Finals series. Game two of the series will be held on Thursday night in Greenville, with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 P.M.