2 charged; drugs, guns, cash seized in Loris animal abuse case

Horry County police have charged two people as part of an investigation into suspected animal abuse in Loris.

Police served a search warrant at a home off Cane Branch and Bakersfield roads Wednesday morning related to an animal abuse investigation.

At the home, HCPD says they found 30 dogs, many of which were in poor health.

While searching the home, officers say they found drug evidence, prompting a second search warrant to be obtained by the Narcotics and Vice team.

During that search, officers say they found 8.22 grams of cocaine, a Glock 26 9mm handgun, and nearly $53,000 in cash.

Two people were taken into custody in relation to the investigation. Thursday, HCPD identified those suspects as 53-year-old Kimberly Schuler and 43-year-old Ronald Moore.

Schuler is charged with 18 counts of felony ill treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and violation of the Horry county dog and cat breeding operations ordinance.

Moore is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Following the operation, the 30 dogs were taken to the Horry County Animal Care Center, where they immediately underwent evaluations and treatments.

Preliminary medical evaluations show that all 30 dogs had fleas and dehydration. Four dogs tested positive for parvo, six puppies have lice, and several have intestinal parasites. Others have eye issues, ear injuries, and heartworms.

Three of the dogs are also pregnant.

HCPD says the dogs will remain in custody of the HCACC until the case goes through the court system, at which time, they may be eligible for adoption.