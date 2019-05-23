Burgaw man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Deputies are searching for a Burgaw man wanted on several charges including kidnapping and communicating threats.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 42-year-old Eric M Hayes.

Deputies say Hayes is 6’1” and weighs approximately 190 lbs.

He’s wanted for second degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats.

If you know any information, contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Detective-Sergeant Mark Lobel at (910) 259-1515.