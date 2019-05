NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is going to reimburse North Topsail Beach for debris removal following Hurricane Florence.

Days after the hurricane hit, the town hired contractors to remove what Florence left behind.

According to a news release, the cost of clean-up will be paid back.

The town has approved to receive nearly $1.6 million from FEMA and the state.