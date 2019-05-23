‘Good family man’: Thyme Savor remembers sous chef killed in crash

Thyme Savor Catering is grieving after one of their employees died in a car crash in Pender County (Photo: WWAY)

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The staff at Thyme Savor Catering is grieving after one of their employees died in a car crash in Pender County Tuesday morning.

William Bryant, the restaurant’s sous chef, was killed in the crash on his drive to work.

His coworkers used only positive words to describe him, saying that he was not only a hard working sous chef, but a great friend as well.

Executive Chef Brad Hagler says that Bryant was “the kind that they just don’t make every day.”

Sous Chef William Bryant (Photo: Thyme Savor Catering)

“It’s very painful around here, to lose somebody like that you probably only meet somebody like that once in a lifetime,” Hagler said. “Very good family man, loves his family. Stronger than anyone I’ve ever been around.”

If you’d like to lend a hand to the Bryant family, simply pay a visit to Thyme Savor on Carolina Beach Road for brunch sometime this weekend, and a portion of your bill will be used towards funeral costs.

