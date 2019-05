CAPE FEAR REGION, NC (WWAY) — Memorial Day weekend may be the unofficial start to summer, but it’s the official start to lifeguards being on-duty in along our coast.

According to Wrightsville Beach and Kure Beach Fire departments, lifeguards on those beaches will be on-duty for the season starting Friday.

Carolina Beach Fire Department says their lifeguards will be on the beach completing training Friday and will officially start Saturday.