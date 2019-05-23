Lower Cape Fear Hospice drops appeal for new drug treatment center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Lower Cape Fear Hospice has dropped its appeal of a special use permit for a drug abuse treatment center.

According to a news release, LCFH said they have reached a compromise that honors their initial concerns related to the safety and security of their patients, families and employees.

Hospice also said they recognized the need to address the opioid crisis.

“We’re grateful that we’ve reached a compromise that honors our initial concerns related to the safety and security of our patients, families, and employees,” Gwen Whitley, LCFH President/CEO said. “We have a duty to protect the unique, peaceful environment on which our community chose to build a hospice care center, but have always recognized the need to be part of the solution that addresses our community’s opioid crisis. This is why we ultimately decided to withdraw our appeal.”

The treatment center will be known as the Healing Place and will hold 100 beds for those seeking treatment for addiction.

Back in February, Wilmington City Council approved a special use permit for a drug abuse treatment center, which has been in the works for more than four years.

In mid-April, Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Delaney Radiology had filed an appeal against the facility being built near theirs.

Delaney dropped its appeal on April 29.