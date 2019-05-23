Man injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 40-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Queen Street before 1 a.m. Thursday after getting a Shotspotter notification of gunfire. As officers arrived on scene, they say the victim called 911 from another location saying he was shot.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police ask that anyone with information should contact the Wilmington Police Department or use Text-a-tip.