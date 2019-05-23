Not all ‘NC School Heroes’ wear capes

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week we told you about a teacher at Lincoln Elementary School who has what her colleagues and students call a “heart of gold!”

Elise Barrett is one out of just 10 teachers in North Carolina to win the NC School Heroes Contest sponsored by the North Carolina Education Lottery.

Her prize? A check that is large in both size and amount.

Barrett said while she received it Thursday afternoon that she and her coworkers joked along the way, knowing that she would never win.

“For me personally it feels awesome to be recognized by so many people in terms of just feeling empowered as a teacher,” Barrett said. “It’s just so nice to know that I made an impact and now I can continue to do so with the money North Carolina Teacher Education Lottery gave us.”

Barrett intends to use the bulk of the money to create a safer system for students to get home from school.