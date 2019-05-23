Roupp strikeouts 11 as UNCW Baseball downs No.1 seed Elon

HARRISONBURG, VA (WWAY)– Landen Roupp struck out 11 Elon hitters on Thursday afternoon to lead UNCW baseball past No.1 seed Elon in the CAA tournament, 8-3.

Roupp ended his outing on the bump pitching 7.1 innings allowing three earned runs on eight hits. It was a balanced game offensively for the UNCW lineup, with the heart of the order carrying the load. Kep Brown, Noah Bridges, and Brooks Baldwin went a combined (6-12) at the plate with five runs scored.

The Seahawks took it to the CAA Pitcher of the Year George Kirby for Elon. Kirby went 5.2 innings allowing eight runs on 11 Seahawk hits.

UNCW will play the winner of William & Mary/College of Charleston on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m.