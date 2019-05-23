State elections board deciding what to pay new director

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — North Carolina’s elections board has money on its mind as it plans to hire a new executive to run operations.

The State Board of Elections meets Thursday to discuss what to pay Karen Brinson Bell as the next executive director starting June 1.

- Advertisement -

Bell last week was selected to take over as state elections director after current director Kim Strach was ousted from the job she’d held since 2013. Strach was promoted to the job under Republican former Gov. Pat McCrory, but the elections board is now back in Democratic hands following lengthy litigation.

Bell is a Duplin County native now living in South Carolina who was formerly a regional staffer for the state elections board and ex-director of Transylvania County’s elections board.