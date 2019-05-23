Thunder will roll for the last time this Memorial Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Rolling Thunder will roll out to Washington D.C. for the very last time in honor of Memorial Day.

This weekend, motorcyclists from our area and across the nation will take part in their 32nd and final annual Freedom Ride for Memorial Day.

But this will not be the end of Rolling Thunder as a whole. In 2020, states that have Rolling Thunder chapters, such as North Carolina, will continue the tradition.

Rolling Thunder’s purpose is to raise awareness of prisoners of war and those missing in action.