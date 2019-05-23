Top businesses and services honored at WWAY This is The Place Viewers Choice Awards

LELAND,NC (WWAY)– The WWAY event center in Leland was packed Thursday for the 2nd Annual WWAY This Is The Place Viewer Choice Awards.

There were 64 categories and 128 finalists nominated for awards this year, with 25,000 viewers who voted for the top businesses and services in our area.

There was plenty of food and drinks to help celebrate. The winners were all announced at the ceremony and received a plaque.

Cool Breeze Heating and Air was the winner for Best Heating and Air Conditioning. Owner Cody Seibert told us it was an honor to be nominated and win the award.

“Just to be nominated for this award was amazing. To find out that I actually won it was mind blowing, but I pretty much owe it to all my employees and the customers that I have because with out them this isn’t even possible,” said Seibert.

From all of us here at WWAY we want to say thank you to all who came out and voted. Plus a big congratulations to all of our nominees and winners.