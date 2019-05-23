Wilmington boat shop owner convicted of involuntary manslaughter

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The verdict is in. A Bladen County jury has convicted an area boat shop owner of involuntary manslaughter.

David Wayne Gore faced second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Allen Blanchard in 2017.

In court Thursday, the prosecution played that 911 call from Gore on the day of the shooting, reminding the jury he told the operator “I screwed up.”

Investigators say Gore, the owner of Gore Marine in Wilmington, received a tip that a $200,000 boat stolen from his shop had been spotted in Bladen County.

During his search they say he ran across Blanchard and David Thau loading scrap metal at an abandoned factory. During the confrontation, Gore shot Blanchard in the head. It happened at Squires Timber Mill off NC 210 in the Kelly community on Dec. 23, 2017.

Gore was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and posted bond the same day.

After Blanchard died from his injuries, investigators charged Gore with murder. He again posted a $100,000 bond, which Blanchard’s widow called “unjust.”

Sheriff Jim McVicker said Squires Timber, which owns the abandoned mill, did not know any of the men involved and did not know they were on the property. Deputies charged Thau with felony larceny.

Sentencing will be at 10 a.m. Friday. Gore’s potential punishment could range from probation to 13-16 months in prison.

More from the courtroom coming up tonight on WWAY News.