WPD: Woman accused of hitting car, attempting to run over witness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for a woman who they say rear-ended a car and nearly hit a witness as she took off from the scene.

Officers responded to the intersection of 12th and Chestnut streets around 7 p.m. on April 26 in reference to a hit-and-run.

According to witnesses, Nicole Marie Williams was talking on her phone when she rear-ended a parked car, causing more than $2,000 in damages. The witness told police the suspect stopped briefly and as he approached her, he said the suspect intentionally accelerated toward him. The witness says he jumped out of the way.

He was able to get the registration number as Williams reportedly took off. WPD says another witness in the area identified Williams as the suspect driver.

Williams is wanted for hit and run with property damage, assault with a deadly weapon and driving with revoked license.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPD at (910) 343-3609 or use Text-a-Tip.