As Sharpe as it gets, UNCW Baseball onto the CAA Championship

HARRISONBURG, VA (WWAY)– Zarion Sharpe continued the trend of outstanding starting pitching for UNCW baseball on Friday night. The left-hander threw 7.1 innings allowing just one earned run to the Seahawks to the 5-1 win over William & Mary. The win moves UNCW in the CAA title game on Saturday evening.

UNCW fell behind early 1-0 on a Jack Cone RBI single for the Tribe, but Zarion Sharpe would calm the William & Mary bats the rest of the way.

The Seahawks finally got on the board in the bottom of the 6th inning. Cole Weiss took a one out breaking ball over the fence in right to tie the game at one. Kep Brown the next Seahawk hitter walked, then Noah Bridges hit a no-doubt two run home run to give UNCW the 3-1 lead.

The Seahawks would add two more runs in the 7th inning to add to the 3-1 lead. Nick Bruno came on in relief and retired the final two batters of the game to secure the 5-1 win.

UNCW will play the winner of Elon/William & Mary in the Championship game at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday night. The Seahawks will have to be beat twice by their championship opponent.