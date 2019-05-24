As temperatures rise, make sure to stay hydrated

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

Heat-related illnesses are on the rise along with these scorching hot temperatures.

Doctors say hydrating is the most important thing to prevent heat stroke. Signs include mental changes, confusion, vomiting and a temperature of 104 or above.

Nurse Practitioner Emily Murtha says the elderly are most concerning with 50 percent of the elderly population not drinking enough water.

“Elderly people become dehydrated much more quickly than the younger population,” Murtha said. “We see a lot of that in the summer, and people don’t realize how it can affect you. People will pass out. Older people will become confused, and they’re just not drinking enough water.”

Murtha says the elderly are most prone to heat stroke, because their immune system is weaker, blood flow has decreased and they are less active.

Be mindful that the hottest part of the day is from 2 to 4 p.m., so if you are trying to get a good workout in, Murtha encourages earlier morning or late day. And remember to stay hydrated.