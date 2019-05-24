Belville offers counter to Leland’s plan for H2GO, RO plant

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Belville leaders are offering up their own proposal for the future of water and sewer service in northern Brunswick County days after Leland suggested what should be done with H2GO.

In a statement from the mayor and town commissioners, Belville proposed returning the assets to H2GO so that agency can build and operate a reverse osmosis (RO) plant, as has been proposed for years.

Last week Leland proposed an interlocal agreement that would see Leland and H2GO build and run the RO plant. But Belville says that’s not a true regional solution.

“Looking at Leland’s years of efforts to kill the plant using legal and legislative processes, it’s clear Leland’s plan is simply a money and power grab,” Belville’s statement reads. “It does not have any water experts on its staff and has a long track record of failing to construct and operate major infrastructure or programs, including its Town Hall and its wastewater system. Its finances are not in order; the town is requiring another tax increase to address past mistakes.”

Belville leaders pointed to Leland’s announcement, sent out shortly after 2 a.m. on May 16, not including Belville, Navassa or Brunswick County as part of the plan.

In its counterproposal Belville proposes:

The Town of Belville shall return all assets transferred in 2017 from H2GO to the Town of Belville, back to H2GO. H2GO agrees to retain all assets of H2GO and may not transfer any or all of those assets to any other entity. H2GO shall contractually agree to restart and execute on the completion of the RO project as quickly as possible. H2GO shall withdraw from the lawsuit as its wish to have assets returned to H2GO will have been satisfied. The Town of Leland shall withdraw from the lawsuit as its wish to have assets returned to H2GO will have been satisfied. The Town of Leland agrees not to initiate any further lawsuits nor any form of legal action whatsoever against any of H2GO, the RO project or the Town of Belville for a period of 36 months. The Town of Belville agrees not to initiate any lawsuits or legal action against The Town of Leland or against H2GO for a period of 36 months. H2GO agrees not to initiate any lawsuits or legal action against The Town of Leland or The Town of Belville for a period of 36 months.

The statement says the proposal, much of which it says was presented by H2GO Commissioner Rodney McCoy and Compass Pointe residents late last year, is primarily designed to produce the following:

H2GO Town of Leland Town of Belville What each party gets Gets assets back Gets control back Gets net revenue back Gets a regional solution Ends litigation legal fees Assets returned to H2GO All H2GO customers vote for H2GO commissioners Ends litigation legal fees Guaranteed completion of the RO project without responsibility for that completion Ends litigation legal fees

Leland’s proposal followed a Brunswick County Superior Court decision on April 22. In that ruling, Judge Charles Henry said the transfer of the Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer (H2GO) Sanitary District, which included millions in cash and assets, to the Town of Belville in 2017 was illegal.

A week ago a judge decided that within the next week Belville and Leland must come up with an order that gives details of their plan for the property.

WWAY reached out to Leland for comment on the Belville proposal. A spokeswoman said neither the town manager nor the town’s attorney in the case had received a copy of the proposal from Belville.