Big Macs to benefit Battleship this Memorial Day weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You can grab a burger at America’s favorite fast food chain this weekend to help a local landmark raise money.

Head to any McDonald’s in the Cape Fear region through Monday for “Big Macs for the Battleship” to raise money for the Battleship North Carolina.

McDonald’s will donate 50 cents from every Big Sac sold to the ship’s restoration fund.

Participating locations include McDonald’s in Wilmington, Burgaw, Carolina Beach, Elizabethtown, Hampstead, Leland, Lumberton, Rocky Point, Shallotte, Sneads Ferry, Southport, St. Pauls, Sunset Beach, Supply, Surf City and Whiteville.