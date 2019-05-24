Bladen recount confirms Priest’s 4-vote win over Edge

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — A recount shows no issue with the ballot count this time in Bladen County.

After a recount of votes for Bladen County Commission District 3 this afternoon, incumbent Democrat Russell Priest is officially the winner.

Today’s tally showed the same four-vote margin over Republican challenger Wayne Edge as on election night May 14. Priest had 676 votes to Edge’s 672.

The election night count took several hours as some ballots from Tar Heel had to be recounted.

Priest had 234 more votes than Edge in November, but election officials ordered a redo after the controversy over ballots in Bladen County.