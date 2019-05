BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — No one wants to get a ticket when they’re driving or boating… except perhaps for kids in Brunswick County.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is getting in on the fun in the sun while out on water patrols. Deputies have been issuing tickets to the little ones.

Kids can exchange their ticket for a goody because they’ve been caught being safe on the water by wearing their life jackets.