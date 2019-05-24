Frying Pan Tower gearing up for epic dive event

CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — It’s one of the more interesting structures off the coast of North Carolina and you have a chance to help make it even cooler.

Frying Pan Tower, the former U.S Coast Guard light station that’s now privately owned, is in need of some refurbishing.

One of the Frying Pan Tower owners Richard Neal sat down with WWAY’s Donna Gregory to give us a special preview of this summer’s D3 dive event.

During the event, sky divers will wing suit from 10,000 feet to land on the egg yolk painted on the Frying Pan. High divers will jump from 60-130 feet off the tower into the barracuda and shark infested waters below and Free divers will swim 55 feet down to the sea floor to compete for “gold” doubloons.

