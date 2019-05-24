Hawaii hiker missing for more than two weeks found alive

(ABC News/HNN) — A woman who went missing in Hawaii for more than two weeks has been found alive.

The family of Amanda Eller confirms that she has been found alive and was found in a forest in Maui.

Hawaii News Now is reporting that Eller was spotted from the air, and it appeared she was hurt while hiking.

HNN is also reporting that crews are planning to get her from the trail with a helicopter.



Her condition is unknown at this time.

Eller was last seen on May 9 walking into the Makawao Forest Reserve on Maui. It is believed she went for a jog.

Eller’s parents live in Southport.

The 35-year-old’s SUV was found parked at the reserve with her cell phone and wallet still inside, and her keys were hidden under a tire, where her friends say she often left them when she went running in the park’s trails.

Her boyfriend Benjamin Konkol was the last person to see her, and police said he was not considered a suspect. He and others recently said they believed she was lost in the forest, and possibly injured.

“Not to rule out foul play — there’s always that possibility — however, I feel strongly, and a lot of people feel strongly, that she’s definitely in this forest,” he said. “So I just want to encourage everyone to not give up hope.”

Konkol said he and Eller have been dating for about a year.

Konkol, along with Eller’s friends, loved ones and dozens of volunteers, participated in search efforts, which have included dogs and drones.