Man arrested for allegedly carjacking, robbing Bladen school bus driver

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The suspect in an early morning carjacking that happened at Elizabethtown Middle School earlier this week is now behind bars.

Bladen County Sheriff James A. McVicker says Michael Darrell Smith, also known as Pooh Daddy was arrested Friday.

Deputies say a school bus driver was robbed at gunpoint and her car stolen by Smith and another woman early Monday.

Smith was taken into custody by a US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force after they were given information from Bladen County investigators. Authorities were able to use the intelligence provided by Bladen County to begin tracking Smith and locating him at a relative’s home in Cumberland County.

Smith was taken into custody early Friday afternoon and placed in Cumberland County Detention Center on outstanding felony probation violation charges. He will be taken back to Bladen County to face more charges at a later date.

Smith was charged with robbery With a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, second degree kidnapping, and felonious larceny of a motor vehicle.

“I wish to thank all the law enforcement agencies that have helped on this case,” said Sheriff McVicker. “This was a group effort and we could not have brought this man to justice without the help of Elizabethtown Police Department, Cumberland and Robeson County Sheriff’s Offices, North Carolina Department of Corrections and the US Marshalls. So many times this type of cooperation between agencies is what it takes to bring criminals to justice.”