New Hanover baseball falls in game two of the East Finals at D.H. Conley

GREENVILLE, NC (WWAY)– D.H. Conley responded in a big way on Thursday night bouncing back to beat the New Hanover Wildcats in game two of the Class 3A East Regional Finals, 10-0 (6 innings).

Robbie O’Neal was dominant on the mound for the Vikings. The UNC-Greensboro commit threw a complete game allowing just three hits in the win.

Alex Sniffen started the game for the Wildcats and took the loss. The senior right-hander threw 6.1 innings allowing three runs on three walks.

New Hanover and D.H. Conley will be back in action on Saturday night for game three of the Class 3A East Regional Finals with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. from Buck Hardee Field.