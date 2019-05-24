Two men charged in multiple Carolina Beach car break-ins

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two men face multiple charges related to vehicle break-ins at Carolina Beach.

According to a news release, Carolina Beach Police Officers received multiple reports of items stolen from vehicles in the areas of Canal Drive, Carolina Beach Avenue North, and Florida Avenue.

Police investigated and got a search warrant for a home in the 400 block of Virginia Avenue.

Carolina Beach Police arrested Cullen Patrick Dorsey, 20, and Cory Luke Stafford, 19.

Police say they were able to return property to the victims.

Police say the case is ongoing and additional charges and arrests are expected.

Dorsey and Stafford are both being held under a $20,000 bond.