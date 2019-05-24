Walk-off against Heritage puts Hoggard softball in the State Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–For the first time since 2001, the Hoggard Viking softball team has found themselves in the state championship. Hoggard got a walk-off hit from Jaclyn Jordan in the bottom of the 8th inning that scored Skyler Walker to give Hoggard the 4-3 come from behind win.

The walk-off would not have been possible without a two out-two RBI single from Amber Small in the bottom of the 7th that tied the game up at three.

- Advertisement -

Jesse Mathis started in the circle for the Vikings and pitched all eight innings allowing just three runs, which all came in the first inning of the game.

Hoggard will now have to wait and see who they will play in the Class 4A State Championship. The West Regional Final between Mooresville and South Caldwell is tied at one game apiece.