Whiteville man charged in Hallsboro shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville man faces charges in a shooting that injured two people earlier this month in Hallsboro.

Aaron Joseph Monroe, 36, is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

- Advertisement -

On May 5, deputies responded to a home on Artesia Road in reference to a gunshot wound.

According to investigators, three men were in the yard when Monroe asked them for a ride. When the men responded, Monroe allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting.

Two men were shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. The shooting also damaged a vehicle that was in the yard.

Monroe ran off after the shooting.

He was arrested on Thursday afternoon. He is being held under a $500,000 bond.