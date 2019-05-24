Wilmington business owner convicted of involuntary manslaughter sentenced to 60 days

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington business owner who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after shooting and killing a man in 2017 will spend 60 days in prison.

On December 23, 2017, David Gore was searching for a boat that was stolen from his Wilmington business, when he came upon Anthony Blanchard and David Thau loading scrap metal at an abandoned factory. During the confrontation, Gore shot Blanchard in the head. It happened at Squires Timber Mill off NC 210 in the Kelly community on Dec. 23, 2017.

Gore called 911 and admitted his gun went off, shooting Blanchard.

During the sentencing hearing on Friday morning, Blanchard’s family members made victim impact statements.

Tara Thau, the mother of Blanchard’s children, read a letter she wrote to Gore. She said Gore’s punishment will ‘never equal the life sentence’ she and her family have been given. She said Gore can go home and see his family eventually, but Allen cannot. She also told Gore that she believes he did not mean to pull that trigger.

The prosecution said Gore had been a law abiding citizen up until this time but he took the law into his own hands.

The defense attorney said Gore and his family’s life has changed forever and that Gore suffers from nightmares.

Gore also faced Blanchard’s family and made a statement.

Holding back tears, Gore said, “I can’t bring Allen back, by I want you to know this – what you read up there and what you said is what I feel. I’m sorry for all of this. I’m sorry I had to put you through this…I’m sitting here thinking that I’m a father. I have children.”

After listening to both the prosecution and defense, the judge sentence Gore to a suspended sentence of 16-29 months in prison. He will be on supervised probation for 30 months, pay court costs and restitution and a $75,000 fine. The $75,000 fine will go to Bladen County Schools.

Gore was also sentenced to two 30-day split sentences. Gore’s first 30-day sentence starts at 6pm on December 1, 2019. His next 30-day sentence will begin on December 1, 2020.

Gore is also forbidden from owning a firearm in North Carolina.