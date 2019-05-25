‘Baby, It’s Hot Inside’ campaign to stop tragedies in hot cars

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH,NC (WWAY) — Last year, 52 children died in hot cars across the country, but North Carolina Department of Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey say each event was preventable and demands better education.

In a statewide campaign to lower the statistic, he says “don’t leave a pet or a child in a car even if it is for a few minutes.”

A child’s body heats up 3 to 5 times faster than an adult putting them at greater risk for heatstroke. Saturday morning, temperatures sky rocketed to the upper 80s making the inside of the demonstration car over 140 degrees which was hot enough to cook S’mores on the dashboard.

“We had a 9-month-old child die earlier this month up in Wilkes County and the mother left the child in the backseat and that baby died of heat stroke,” Causey said.

Safe Kids North Carolina reports in just 10 minutes a car can heat up 19 degrees and cracking a window does not help keep the car cool. Causey recommends leaving a reminder in your passenger seat like a stuffed animal so you don’t forget your child in the rear.